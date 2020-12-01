WOLCOTTVILLE - Dennis Lynn "Denny" Rorick, 72, of Wolcottville died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.

He was born June 22, 1948, in Fort Wayne to Richard and Marietta (Giant) Rorick.

He graduated from the Purdue Pharmacy School in West Lafayette and Indiana Law School in Bloomington.

On May 20, 1995, in Fort Wayne he married Cecily M. Renner.

Denny was a pharmacist and owned and operated Jefferson and Waynedale Pharmacies in Fort Wayne and later retired from CVS Pharmacy. He also was an attorney and practiced law in LaGrange and Allen counties.

He was a proud member of the Democrat party in Fort Wayne and LaGrange County, where he served as the former chairman. He was also a member of the Indiana State Bar Association, Pretty Lake Conservation Club, LaGrange American Legion Post 215 Sons of the Legion, Kendallville VFW Post 2749, ACLU, and Ducks Unlimited. He also ran for State Representative two times and for the office of LaGrange Prosecutor.

Denny was an avid Purdue basketball fan and an avid reader. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, woodworking, making stained glass, golfing, cooking, and beekeeping. Denny was also very charitable. But, his greatest love was spending time with his children and grandchildren and attending their sporting events.

Surviving are his wife, Cecily Rorick of Wolcottville; a daughter, Karianne (Troy) Holder of Fort Wayne; a son, Brian (Beth) Rorick of Denver, Colorado; six grandchildren, Nick Holder, Zach Holder, Alex Holder, Lainey Holder, Taylor Rorick, and Jack Rorick; two sisters, Becky (Keith) Mott of Monroeville and Monica (Steve) Cagnet of Wellington, Florida; and two brothers, Lynn (Ann) Rorick of Monroeville and Ron (Nancy) Rorick of Monroeville.

A Celebration of Life service will be planned for a future date.

His family would appreciate if family and friends would send to them favorite stories and memories that may be used at the Celebration of Life service. They may be mailed to 429 East Dupont Road, #72, Fort Wayne, IN 46825.

Preferred memorials may be directed to the Stroh Volunteer Fire Department, 11770 County Road 425 South, LaGrange, Indiana, 46761; Common Grace Ministries, 2004 Dowling Street, Kendallville, Indiana, 46755; or St. Martin's Health Care Services, 1359 South Randolph Street, Garrett, Indiana, 46738.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 South State Street, Kendallville is assisting the family with arrangements.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com