CONNERSVILLE - Dewain Day, 68, of Connersville passed away Thursday morning, Nov. 26, 2020 at Reid Health of Richmond.

Dewain was born June 10, 1952 in Indianapolis, Indiana, the son of Melvin and Evelyn Day.

Dewain moved to Shelbyville in 1995 to be a resident with Residential CRF. He lived in the Ashley Home in Shelbyville and Connersville and later with the Grayson Home in Connersville. Dewain was also employed with Shares of Rushville until he retired.

He was a member of the Sonshiners class at Connersville Baptist Temple. In his leisure, he enjoyed visiting with friends, "cruising in the jeep", listening to gospel music, listening to Joel Osteen on the radio, and attending Pentecostal church services.

Dewain also enjoyed dining out at Burger King and shopping at Wal-Mart.

His only survivors include a sister, Alice, and his beloved CRF and Shares families. He was always concerned about their welfare. He was also a beloved member of the Schiffli family since 2003 through guardianship.

There will be no services planned at this time. Miller, Moster, Robbins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, friends may make a donation to the charity of their choice in memory of Dewain Day.