1/1
Dewain Day
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dewain's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CONNERSVILLE - Dewain Day, 68, of Connersville passed away Thursday morning, Nov. 26, 2020 at Reid Health of Richmond.

Dewain was born June 10, 1952 in Indianapolis, Indiana, the son of Melvin and Evelyn Day.

Dewain moved to Shelbyville in 1995 to be a resident with Residential CRF. He lived in the Ashley Home in Shelbyville and Connersville and later with the Grayson Home in Connersville. Dewain was also employed with Shares of Rushville until he retired.

He was a member of the Sonshiners class at Connersville Baptist Temple. In his leisure, he enjoyed visiting with friends, "cruising in the jeep", listening to gospel music, listening to Joel Osteen on the radio, and attending Pentecostal church services.

Dewain also enjoyed dining out at Burger King and shopping at Wal-Mart.

His only survivors include a sister, Alice, and his beloved CRF and Shares families. He was always concerned about their welfare. He was also a beloved member of the Schiffli family since 2003 through guardianship.

There will be no services planned at this time. Miller, Moster, Robbins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, friends may make a donation to the charity of their choice in memory of Dewain Day.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Moster Robbins Funeral Home
1704 Grand Ave
Connersville, IN 47331
(765) 825-5641
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Moster Robbins Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved