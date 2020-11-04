LAGRANGE - DeWayne Ray Yoder, 68, of LaGrange, Indiana, died at 12:43 a.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.

He was born on Oct. 18, 1952, in Wolf Lake, Indiana, to Menno N. and Alice I. (Beechy) Yoder.

On Sept. 12, 1973, in Shipshewana, Indiana, he married Wilma J. Miller and she survives.

Survivors in addition to his wife are three daughters, Doretta (Mahlon) Lambright, of Shipshewana, Donita (Marcus) Hochstetler, of Middlebury and Dena (Michael) Schlabach, of LaGrange; three sons, Dennis (Diane) Yoder, of Shipshewana, Delmar (Rhoda) Yoder, of Shipshewana and Dale (JoAnn) Yoder, of LaGrange; 23 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; mother, of LaGrange; four brothers, Wilbur (Cindy) Yoder, of LaGrange, Elva (Leola) Yoder, of Millersburg, Daniel (Vera) Yoder, of Goshen and Mervin (Anna) Yoder, of Goshen; three sisters, Nora (Merle) Mullet, of Goshen, Marie (Glen) Kuhns, of Middlebury and Dorothy (Ben) Yoder, of Middlebury; and brother-in-law, Chris (Alice) Bontrager, of Shipshewana.

He was preceded in death by his father; daughter-in-law, Dena Yoder; grandson, Brandon Lee Yoder; and sister, Mary Bontrager.

DeWayne had worked as the head of maintenance for E&S Sales in Shipshewana and he was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

Visitation will be after 2 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, and all day on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the Vernon Yoder residence, 7740 W. C.R. 050N, LaGrange.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m., on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the same residence.

Services will be conducted by Bishop Floyd Lehman and the home ministers.

Burial will be at East Barren Cemetery in Shipshewana.

Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury is in charge of arrangements.