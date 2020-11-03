FORT WAYNE - Dewey Short, 80, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away at 10:34 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at home surrounded by family.

Dewey knew the Lord Jesus as his Savior and was ready to make his journey home.

Dewey was born on Feb. 6, 1940, to Lula (Richardson) Short and Pearlie Short, of Pippa Passes, Kentucky. They preceded him in death.

Dewey married Irene Slone on Aug. 11, 1962. Dewey and Irene celebrated 58 years of marriage this year. Dewey loved Irene above all else and retired to be her caretaker in 2013. It was an extremely hard job as her Parkinson's progressed, but no matter how many times someone offered to help so that he could rest, he refused, as he said he wanted to take care of her.

Dewey loved Indiana University basketball, spending time with his family, working and being outside whenever possible. He was loved by everyone who knew him and was always willing to help anyone in any way he could.

Dewey came to Fort Wayne in 1962, and worked for General Electric until 1968, when he moved back home to Pippa Passes, Kentucky, to open a store. Dewey was an honest and honorable man and only kept his store open a year. He said often that he did not want to have to lie to people or cheat them, so there was no way he could continue as a store owner.

He moved back to Fort Wayne, Indiana, in 1969, and went to work for Royal Lace Paper Company. He then moved on to Seyfert's Potato Chips and worked there until they closed the Fort Wayne Plant. Dewey then worked for Global Tool and Automation for a brief period, before settling in at BAE on the janitorial staff. Dewey was well thought of and respected by those he worked with and for.

Dewey is survived by his wife, Irene (Slone) Short; his son, Ritchie Short; his daughter, Sheila Burke (Jacob Burke); his beloved brothers, Charlie Short, (late, Ruth) Garner, of Kentucky, and Pearlie Short Jr., (Anna Grace), of Pippa Passes, Kentucky; and two grandchildren, Dakota Short and Ashley Short. Dewey loved both of his grandchildren with all his heart and often said how proud he was of them.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Paul Short, from Pippa Passes, Kentucky; and two sisters, Naomi Short, from Pippa Passes, Kentucky, and Gertie Watson (late, Harvey Watson), from Prestonsburg, Kentucky.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, from 3-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home, 403 S. Main St., in Kendallville.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, noon at Little Flossie Church in Lisbon, Indiana, with Old Regular Baptist ministers, Brother Shawn Hicks and Brother Morris Wicker officiating the services.

Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10 a.m. to noon.

The final resting place is Prairie Grove Cemetery in Fort Wayne.

Casket bearers will be Ritchie Short, Dakota Short, Jon West, Matt West, Jacob Burke and Emmanuel Romero.

Memorial donations may be made to Little Flossie Old Regular Baptist Church.

Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.