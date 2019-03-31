GARRETT - Diana Lynne "Tennessee" Buhler received her wings at 1:30 a.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019. Diana was born on June 4, 1962, daughter of Earl and Lorraine Buhler of Lebanon, Tennessee.

Diana graduated from Lebanon High School in 1981, and was an accomplished saxophone player for the Blue Devils band. She had fond memories of playing recreational softball and was an avid member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. In fact, she was saved on top of Mount Royal Gorge, Ridgecrest, North Carolina.

Diana became a resident of Garrett in 2000 and assimilated into Hoosier life with her Southern drawl and welcoming spirit. She enjoyed a competitive golf game, leisurely kayaking down the river with friends, growing and selling veggies on Cowen Street and rooting for her Tennessee Vols.

Diana was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Bob and Andrew; and a niece, Brooke.

Diana is survived by her loving wife, Cindy Smith; brother, Alex; sisters Janie, Julia, Betsy, and Anne; as well as numerous nieces and nephews all from Tennessee.

There will be a gathering of friends and family on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, from 1-4 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, Indiana, followed by a meal at her home at 4 p.m.