BRYAN, Ohio - Diana Lynn Harvey, age 70, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Diana worked in production for 43 years at Spangler Candy Company. She enjoyed shopping, traveling, spending time in the sun and with her grandkids.

Diana was born March 15, 1949 in Angola, the daughter of William W. and Laura M. (Dick) Purdon Sr.

She is survived by her children, Leslie Griggs, of Auburn, Juston (Vickey) Harvey, of Kunkle, Ohio, and Ryan (Maria) Harvey, of Leesburg, Florida; six grandchildren, Nick, Seth, Vada, Morgan, Madden and Brayden; a brother, William Purdon Jr. of Edon; and sister, Linda (Sam) Trent of Bryan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Douglas Purdon and sisters, Patricia Viers and Pamela Kelley.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Home, 860 W. Mulberry St., Bryan, Ohio. She will be laid to rest in Edon Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to give a donation in memory of Diana are encouraged to consider the Supportive Care Unit, Parkview Hospital Randallia, 2200 Randallia Drive, 3rd Floor, State Tower, Fort Wayne, IN 46805.

