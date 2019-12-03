|
KENDALLVILLE - Diana S. Nichter, 85, of Kendallville died Friday, November 29, 2019, at SouthPointe Healthcare Center in Indianapolis.
She was born November 21, 1934, in Fort Wayne to Louis C. and Harriette Belle (Landes) Rastetter.
In 1964, she married Kenneth Nichter. He preceded her in death in 2001.
Mrs. Nichter graduated from Purdue University School of Nursing in Fort Wayne where she received a degree as a registered nurse. She also received a bachelor's degree in nursing from St. Francis University in Fort Wayne. She worked as a surgical scrub nurse and retired after 23 years in administration at McCray Memorial Hospital in Kendallville.
She and her husband moved from Fort Wayne to Big Long Lake in LaGrange County in 1970, where they lived for over 30 years. They enjoyed traveling, snowmobiling, casino trips and their winter home in Sebring, Florida. After her husband's death, she moved to Kendallville and did volunteer work.
Diana was an active member of Kendallville Post 2749 Ladies Auxiliary, Kendallville Elks Lodge, Eagles Auxiliary in Kendallville, Rome City American Legion Post 281 Ladies Auxiliary, and the Sebring, Florida Amvets Post 21 Ladies Auxiliary.
Surviving are a sister, Harriette Headford of Indianapolis and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Louis C. Rastetter, Jr.
Private burial will be at Lindenwood Cemetery in Fort Wayne.
Preferred memorials are to Kendallville Post 2749 Ladies Auxiliary, 127 Veterans Way, Kendallville, Indiana, 46755.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 South State Street, Kendallville is assisting the family with arrangements.
