SYRACUSE - Diana Kay Stocklin, 71, of North Webster, Indiana passed away at 1:34 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, at her home. She was born on Aug. 19, 1948 in Garrett, Kentucky, to Guilford and Edna J. (Stewart) Combs Sr.

She graduated in 1966 from Ligonier High School and was a lifetime resident of Noble and Kosciusko Counties. She formerly worked at Wawasee Service Center for many years and volunteered at the VFW and American Legion, both of Syracuse.

She attended the Church of God in North Webster and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and Eagles Lodge, both of Syracuse, and former member of the VFW Auxiliary in Syracuse.

She is survived by:

daughters Regina Stocklin of Syracuse, Galena Stocklin of North Webster and Angela Newlin of Syracuse; five grand and three great-grandchildren; mother Edna Null of Syracuse; two sisters, Fay (Tim) Biddle of Syracuse and Angel (Todd) Oesch of Syracuse; and three brothers, Gil (Chris) Combs of Syracuse, Gary Combs of Warsaw and Enoch (Julie) Combs of Syracuse.

She was preceded in death by her father, son Bobby Stocklin, and step father Pete Null.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Owen Family Funeral Home, 1001 S. Huntington St., Syracuse, Indiana. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in the funeral home with Pastor Dennis Judy officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier.

Preferred memorials may be given to the Kosciusko Home Care and Hospice, P.O. Box 1196, Warsaw, Indiana, 46581. To send condolences to the family in memory of Diana Stocklin, please visit www.owenfamilyfuneralhome.com.