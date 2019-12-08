KPCNews Obituaries
Diane Costin


1930 - 2019
Diane Costin Obituary

GARRETT - Diane Ruth Costin, 89, of Garrett passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Parkview Randallia in Fort Wayne.

She was born Sept. 12, 1930, in Garrett to Arthur and LaVora (Miller) Hopkins.

Diane was a homemaker and also worked at Sacred Heart Hospital in Garrett, the Garrett Public Library and St. Joseph Catholic School.

She was a 1948 graduate of Garrett High School and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Garrett. She and her husband, John, enjoyed and were members of square dancing clubs.

She married John D. Costin on June 3, 1950, in Garrett and he passed away Oct. 22, 2015.

Surviving are six children and their spouses, Tom and Susan Costin of Denton, Texas, Cathy and David Gibson of Clermont, Fla., Tim and Chris Costin of Garrett, Dennis and Laurie Costin of Wauseon, Ohio, Nancy and William Browand of New Haven and Peter and Lisa Costin of Churubusco; a son-in-law, Mike Esselburn of Hamilton; 18 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Sam Hopkins and his wife, Stephanie, of Kendallville, and a sister, Rita Lumm of Melbourne Beach, Fla.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a daughter, Patricia Esselburn; a daughter-in-law, Kim Costin; a brother, Arthur Hopkins and a sister, Sandy Lautzenhiser.

A Mass will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Garrett with private family burial to follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Avilla. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers that memorials be directed to the Garrett Public Library or St. Joseph Catholic School.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is assisting the family with arrangements. To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Dec. 8, 2019
