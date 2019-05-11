Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Peachey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Peachey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Diane Peachey Obituary

THE VILLAGES, Florida - Cyril W. "Cy" Peachy Sr., 93, died March 24, 2019, at The Villages, Florida.

He was born in Topeka, Indiana, on April 17, 1925, to Clarence and Ella Peachy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two wives, Betty Kaiser, of Auburn, and Dianne Ihrie, of Kendallville; his son, Kevin; two sisters, Betty Peachy and Maxine Woodcox; and two brothers, Maxwell Peachey and Willis Peachy.

He is survived by a son, Cyril (Butch) Peachy Jr., of Delmar, California; a stepdaughter, Susan Leven Berger, of Pensacola, Florida; and a brother, Francis Peachy, of Nashville, Tennessee.

Cy proudly served his country as a Marine during World War II. He was a lifelong member of the Kendallville VFW. He was an avid golfer.

No services are planned at this time.

Published in KPCNews on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.