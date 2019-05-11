THE VILLAGES, Florida - Cyril W. "Cy" Peachy Sr., 93, died March 24, 2019, at The Villages, Florida.

He was born in Topeka, Indiana, on April 17, 1925, to Clarence and Ella Peachy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two wives, Betty Kaiser, of Auburn, and Dianne Ihrie, of Kendallville; his son, Kevin; two sisters, Betty Peachy and Maxine Woodcox; and two brothers, Maxwell Peachey and Willis Peachy.

He is survived by a son, Cyril (Butch) Peachy Jr., of Delmar, California; a stepdaughter, Susan Leven Berger, of Pensacola, Florida; and a brother, Francis Peachy, of Nashville, Tennessee.

Cy proudly served his country as a Marine during World War II. He was a lifelong member of the Kendallville VFW. He was an avid golfer.

No services are planned at this time.