GARRETT - Diane K. Sigler, 55, Garrett, died September 13, 2019.
Diane was born May 9, 1964 in Ft. Wayne, to Roy and Sandra (Nodine) Shank.
Diane was a GNA at Miller's Merry Manor in Garrett for 25 years, retiring in 2017. She married Joel N. Sigler on August 27, 2018 in Garrett. He died November 15, 2018.
Diane is survived by her mother: Sandy (Jim) Richmond, Garrett; father: Roy Shank, Garrett; 4 daughters: Charity L. (Ray) Soto, Florida, Crystal Looney, Butler, Amanda (Todd) Sutton, Kendallville, and Cortney Payton, Ft. Wayne; two sons: Zach A. Getts, Butler, and David (Erica) Payton; two sisters: Tonya (Henry) Allen, Garrett, and Jennifer (Steve) Archer, Garrett; 13 grandchildren; six nieces and nephews.
A Gathering Of Friends and Family will take place from 5-7 p.m. Friday, September 20, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett. Memorials should be made out to Thomas Funeral Home to assist the family with expenses.
Published in KPCNews on Sept. 15, 2019