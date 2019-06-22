ST. JOE - Diane R. Witte, 54, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at her home in St. Joe, Indiana.

She was born on Aug. 2, 1964, in Fort Wayne, to Jack Jenkins and Kathleen (Fromm) Hicks.

She married James R. Witte on Dec. 9, 1982, in Auburn.

Her survivors include her husband, James Witte, of St. Joe; her children, Monica (Shane) Stevens, of Auburn, Melissa (Chris) Short, of Hamilton, Stephen Witte, of St. Joe; and Curtis (Shelby) Witte, of Tennessee; father, Jack (Brenda) Jenkins, of St. Joe; and her mother, Kathleen Hicks, of South Whitley; siblings, Tonia Jenkins, of Butler, Greg Henderson, of Waterloo, Rick Hicks, of South Whitley, John Henderson, of North Manchester, Jeremy Hicks, of North Manchester, and Linda Hackworth, of North Manchester; and 11 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kylie Everage; and brothers, Jack Jenkins, and Joshua Hicks.

She worked in the sales room at Kray Apple Orchard in Butler, and as a housekeeping manager at Holiday Inn in Auburn for 15 years.

She loved to crochet and geo cache. She traveled to see more than 250 lighthouses and loved spending time with her family.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 3 p.m., at St. Joe Church of Christ, 508 Jefferson St., St. Joe, Indiana.

Memorials may be given toward funeral expenses.

Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville.

