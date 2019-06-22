KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home - Spencerville
6992 St Rd 1
Spencerville, IN 46788
(260) 238-4488
For more information about
Diane Witte
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Joe Church of Christ
508 Jefferson St
St. Joe, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Witte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Witte


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Diane Witte Obituary

ST. JOE - Diane R. Witte, 54, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at her home in St. Joe, Indiana.

She was born on Aug. 2, 1964, in Fort Wayne, to Jack Jenkins and Kathleen (Fromm) Hicks.

She married James R. Witte on Dec. 9, 1982, in Auburn.

Her survivors include her husband, James Witte, of St. Joe; her children, Monica (Shane) Stevens, of Auburn, Melissa (Chris) Short, of Hamilton, Stephen Witte, of St. Joe; and Curtis (Shelby) Witte, of Tennessee; father, Jack (Brenda) Jenkins, of St. Joe; and her mother, Kathleen Hicks, of South Whitley; siblings, Tonia Jenkins, of Butler, Greg Henderson, of Waterloo, Rick Hicks, of South Whitley, John Henderson, of North Manchester, Jeremy Hicks, of North Manchester, and Linda Hackworth, of North Manchester; and 11 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kylie Everage; and brothers, Jack Jenkins, and Joshua Hicks.

She worked in the sales room at Kray Apple Orchard in Butler, and as a housekeeping manager at Holiday Inn in Auburn for 15 years.

She loved to crochet and geo cache. She traveled to see more than 250 lighthouses and loved spending time with her family.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 3 p.m., at St. Joe Church of Christ, 508 Jefferson St., St. Joe, Indiana.

Memorials may be given toward funeral expenses.

Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville.

To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook, please visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home - Spencerville
Download Now