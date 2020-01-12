|
|
HUDSON - Dixie Darlene Spitler, 83, of Hudson died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at her home in Hudson with her family at her side
She was born Oct. 18, 1936, in Marion, Ind. Her father was Clayton Noah Adkins and her mother was Edna Elizabeth (Schultz) (Adkins) Nimtz.
Dixie was a homemaker and also worked at Dana Corporation in Auburn.
A very important part of her life was her church and her church family at Mount Zion United Methodist Church, Pleasant Lake. She was an avid bowler and made many, many friends while bowling in leagues in Auburn, Garrett and Angola. She enjoyed bowling so much that when she had issues from carpel tunnel in her right hand and wrist, she switched and became a left-handed bowler.
Dixie was married three times, to Martin Endsley, to Earl Gardner and to the love of her life, Bruce Spitler, who passed away in 2012.
Surviving are six children, Randy Endsley and his wife Colleen of New Berlin, Wis.; Diana Emenhiser and her husband Jeff of Garrett; Sherry Endsley of Garrett; Susan Endsley of Auburn; Rick Endsley of Auburn; Laura Gilmore and her husband Marcus of Coldwater; and Larry Sollars whom she raised; 19 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Dan Endsley; a sister, Barbara Adkins; and three brothers, Delmar Adkins, Charles "Chub" Adkins and Clayton "Pete" Adkins.
Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 3365 S. Golden Lake Road, Pleasant Lake. The Rev. Tamara Gerber will officiate, and burial will follow the service at Mount Zion Cemetery. Calling is Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church.
Preferred memorials are to Mount Zion United Methodist Church. To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
Published in KPCNews on Jan. 12, 2020