KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home & Crematory
3985 E Church St
Hamilton, IN 46742
(260) 488-2164
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Kepler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Kepler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Kepler Obituary

HAMILTON - Dolores A. Kepler, 90, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Aperion Nursing Home, Angola.

Dolores was born July 11, 1929, in Branch County, Michigan, the daughter of Cecil and Vera (Knisley) Harger. They preceded her in death.

She was a 1947 graduate of Hamilton High School.

Dolores married Jerry C. Kepler on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, 1948, in Hamilton, and he preceded her in death on June 28, 2012.

Dolores worked for Pent Corporation (Hamilton Products) for 25 years, retiring in 1993. Prior to this, she had worked for Harger Meats, The Hamilton House and the former Wolfe Brothers Department Store.

She was a member of Hamilton United Methodist Church, Angola Moose Lodge and Happy Homemakers Club.

Dolores was a volunteer for the American Red Cross. She enjoyed bowling, participating in several different bowling leagues, and her family, following their activities and being their biggest supporter.

Surviving are her three sons, Eric Kepler, of Valparaiso, Indiana, Brad (Kim) Kepler, of Hamilton, and Stuart Kepler, of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, Ryan (Teresa) Griffin, Breann Tomich, Branden (Ashley) Kepler, Justin (Meghan) Kepler, and Katie Kepler; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; four nephews, Jeff Layman, Jon Layman, Rodney Snyder, and Garry Snyder; and one niece, Amy Truesdale.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry; son, Jerry Douglas Kepler; and two sisters, Phyllis White and Janice Snyder.

Visitation for Dolores A. Kepler will be held Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 3985 E. Church St., Hamilton, where funeral services will begin at 7, Friday evening, with her nephew, Rodney Snyder officiating.

Private interment will take place at a later date at Hamilton Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the .

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.

Published in KPCNews on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now