HAMILTON - Dolores A. Kepler, 90, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Aperion Nursing Home, Angola.
Dolores was born July 11, 1929, in Branch County, Michigan, the daughter of Cecil and Vera (Knisley) Harger. They preceded her in death.
She was a 1947 graduate of Hamilton High School.
Dolores married Jerry C. Kepler on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, 1948, in Hamilton, and he preceded her in death on June 28, 2012.
Dolores worked for Pent Corporation (Hamilton Products) for 25 years, retiring in 1993. Prior to this, she had worked for Harger Meats, The Hamilton House and the former Wolfe Brothers Department Store.
She was a member of Hamilton United Methodist Church, Angola Moose Lodge and Happy Homemakers Club.
Dolores was a volunteer for the American Red Cross. She enjoyed bowling, participating in several different bowling leagues, and her family, following their activities and being their biggest supporter.
Surviving are her three sons, Eric Kepler, of Valparaiso, Indiana, Brad (Kim) Kepler, of Hamilton, and Stuart Kepler, of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, Ryan (Teresa) Griffin, Breann Tomich, Branden (Ashley) Kepler, Justin (Meghan) Kepler, and Katie Kepler; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; four nephews, Jeff Layman, Jon Layman, Rodney Snyder, and Garry Snyder; and one niece, Amy Truesdale.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry; son, Jerry Douglas Kepler; and two sisters, Phyllis White and Janice Snyder.
Visitation for Dolores A. Kepler will be held Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 3985 E. Church St., Hamilton, where funeral services will begin at 7, Friday evening, with her nephew, Rodney Snyder officiating.
Private interment will take place at a later date at Hamilton Cemetery.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the .
