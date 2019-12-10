|
GARRETT - Don L. Sattison, 82, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Miller's Merry Manor in Garrett.
He was born in Fremont, Indiana, on March 13, 1937, to Milo and Geneva (Crooks) Sattison.
He worked for 21 years for the DeKalb County Highway Department as assistant to superintendent for signage. He was known as the Sign Man. He retired in 2008.
Don was a past member of Butler Eagles and a member of Angola Moose Lodge.
He married Sue (Esselburn) Johnston on Sept. 25, 1982, in Garrett, Indiana, and she survives.
Also surviving are a son, Rocky L. Sattison, of Waterloo; two stepchildren, Alan D. Johnston and his wife, Robin, of Metz, Indiana, and Melinda K. Fulk and her husband, Brian, of Kendallville; four grandchildren, Brenden Fulk, Lindsay (Tony) Fugate, Alicia Fulk and Jacob Johnston; two brothers, Art (Della) Sattison of York, Indiana, Carey W. (Dianna) Sattison, of Fremont; and a sister, Clara Rheinheimer, of Angola.
He was preceded in death by his parents; seven brothers, Carl Sattison, Jack Sattison, Lawrence "Jiggs" Sattison, William "Bill" Sattison, Clifton D. Sattison, Larry Sattison and Milo "Mike" Sattison; and two sisters, Suzann Sattison and Mary Lou Sattison.
No services are planned at this time.
Burial will take place at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be given in Don's name to the .
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.