Don Scheurich

Don Scheurich Obituary

ALBION - Don E. Scheurich, 92, of Albion, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019, at North Ridge Village where he had been a resident for a year and a half.

Don was born March 16, 1926, in Noble County to Dennis and Velma (Weber) Scheurich, both now deceased. A farmer all of his life, he enjoyed the farm life, his animals, and keeping busy. Don leaves behind his niece, Melinda Ober; great-niece, Melissa Jordan; great-nephew, Lance Conrad; and great-great-nieces and nephews, Jayden, Makeena and Jordan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother, Bobby, and a sister, Virginia Ober.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Christian Chapel Cemetery in Merriam. Contributions in Don's memory may be directed to the Sweet Church.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 13, 2019
