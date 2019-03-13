ALBION - Don E. Scheurich, 92, of Albion, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019, at North Ridge Village where he had been a resident for a year and a half.

Don was born March 16, 1926, in Noble County to Dennis and Velma (Weber) Scheurich, both now deceased. A farmer all of his life, he enjoyed the farm life, his animals, and keeping busy. Don leaves behind his niece, Melinda Ober; great-niece, Melissa Jordan; great-nephew, Lance Conrad; and great-great-nieces and nephews, Jayden, Makeena and Jordan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother, Bobby, and a sister, Virginia Ober.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Christian Chapel Cemetery in Merriam. Contributions in Don's memory may be directed to the Sweet Church.

