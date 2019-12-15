|
AUBURN - Don W. Smith, 89, Auburn, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Auburn.
Mr. Smith was born on February 2, 1930 in Springfield Township, LaGrange County, to Venson and Elva Smith. He lived the first 77 years in rural LaGrange County, moving to Auburn 12 years ago.
Mr. Smith graduated from Mongo High School, immediately joining the United States Navy, serving during the Korean War.
On September 11, 1954 he married Joan (West) Smith. The couple spent over 62 years together and raised four daughters. She preceded him in death in February 2018.
Mr. Smith was employed for many years at Sears and Roebuck, first as an appliance repairman and later a salesman at the Kendallville store. He eventually started his own appliance repair business and also owned a computer store in Howe. Computers were one of his many interests. He was also an avid bowler and fisherman. He bowled in leagues in LaGrange for 52 years before moving to Auburn where he immediately joined a league and bowled his last game just two weeks before his death.
Mr. Smith also loved to fish and spent much time on the small lakes and Great Lakes of Indiana, Michigan and Ohio. As he grew older he became interested in genealogy and would talk to anyone for hours about their family history. After his retirement he spent much time researching his family and his wife's family.
Surviving are his four daughters: LeeAnn Pearce, Auburn, Terry (Randy) VanWagner, LaGrange, Tracy (Russ) Warner, Auburn, and Kelly (Joe) Mattes, Auburn; seven grandchildren; Stacey VanWagner, Michael (Jodi) Pearce, Melody Fisher, Stefanie (Ryan) Ramsey, Megan Leazenby (and significant other Matt Smylie), Bonnie (Bryan) Wellman, and Holly Warner (fiancé Cyrus Bowman); and three great-grandsons: Aiden and Cooper Ramsey and Nash Wellman and a brother, Carleton (Penny) Smith, Orland.
He was preceded in death by his wife and parents; an infant brother, Dale E. Smith; a sister and brother-in-law, Betty and LeRoy Raines; and a son-in-law, Harry Pearce.
Don Smith will be sorely missed by his family and fondly remembered by his many friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, with Rev. David Lawrence officiating. Burial will take place at East Springfield Cemetery in LaGrange County.
Calling will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday prior to the funeral.
Memorials may be given in his name to Heartland Hospice or Auburn Presbyterian Church.
Condolences may be left at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.