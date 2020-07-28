FREMONT - Don L. Smith, age 91, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Henrico Doctor's Hospital in Richmond, Virginia.

He was born on Dec. 30, 1928, in Fremont, Indiana, to Guy Peter and Goldie Ruth (Davis) Smith.

Don graduated from Fremont High School in 1947, and immediately entered the United States Marine Corps. Don attended Marine Boot Camp at Parris Island, South Carolina. He was sent to Camp LeJune, North Carolina, for duty as an infantryman. His next duty stations were MCRD San Diego, California, Parris Island, South Carolina, and Quantico, Virginia, to the Marksmanship Training Unit. At all duty stations his primary duties involved marksmanship training and competition in arms programs.

He was World Champion in 1953, at Camp Perry, Ohio, with rifle. He was Distinguished Marksman in 1952, during matches at Fort Benning, Georgia. In 1956 and 1957, his team won the Herrick, and Rumbolt Team matches. In 1956, during the Suez Crisis in the Mediterranean, Don was Platoon Leader MG PLT, Charlie Co. 1st Battalion, 2nd Marines in the 2nd Marine Division. In 1967, Don was CO HQ Co. 3rd Marines, 3rd Division. In 1968, he coached the United States Palma Team (800, 900, & 1000 yards). That team won the match. In 1966-1967, he served at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, and one tour in Vietnam on the DMZ.

He retired from Quantico, Virginia, on Jan. 1, 1969.

From time to time he served as a shooter coach, and officer in charge of the Marine Corps Rifle Team. He served in every pay grade from Private to Captain; Pvt., Pfc, Cpl, Sgt, SSgt, Tech Sgt, GySgt, WO, CWO 2 (Marine Gunner), 2nd LT, 1st LT, and Mustang Captain.

Don and two sons-in-law, Dennis DeMille and Thomas Skeer, broke 10 National Records with rifle.

He was a member of the Marine Corps League, Distinguished Shooters Association, Fremont American Legion Cassel Post # 257, VFW, and Son's of the American Revolution.

Don was preceded in death by his wife, Kay Jean (Fenner) Smith; parents; a daughter, Diana Kay Smith; a sister, Shirley Lonsbury; and a brother-in-law, Bily Lonsbury.

Survivors include his children, David Wayne (Pamela Hohman) Smith, Lori Ann Smith (Dennis) DeMille and Lisa Kay Smith (Thomas) Skeer; stepsons, Robert (Teri Sutton) Spidel, Dennis (Janice O'Connell) Spidel and Thomas (Patricia Singletary) Spidel; 21 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Lakeside Cemetery in Fremont, Indiana.

Chaplain Mike Collins and Major Mitchell Spidel will officiate the service.

A luncheon and gathering will follow the service from noon to 2 p.m., at the Fremont American Legion Post.

We will be following the CDC social distancing and facial coverings guidelines.

Memorials in memory of Don and Kay Smith may be directed to the Diana Kay Scholarship Fund in care of the Steuben County Community Foundation.

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.