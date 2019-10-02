KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Don Smolinske
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don Smolinske


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Don Smolinske Obituary

MOKENA, Ill. - Don Louis Smolinske, 88, of Mokena, Illinois, and formerly of Auburn, Indiana, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Clarendale of Mokena in Mokena, Illinois.

He was born Oct. 22, 1930, in Kimmell, Indiana, to Maurice C. and Mamie (Magnuson) Smolinske. They preceded him in death.

Don married Violet Dorothy Derby on Nov. 7, 1953, at the Naval base chapel in Norfolk, Virginia, and she passed away May 27, 2014.

He worked as a teacher and school administrator for Metz High School from 1956-1957, Hamilton Community Schools from 1957-1970, and then Crete-Monee School District in Crete, Illinois, from 1970 until his retirement in 1991.

Don was a veteran of the United States Navy during the Korean War, where he served from 1950 to 1954.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Auburn, Indiana.

Surviving are three sons and a daughter-in-law, Gregory Smolinske, of Wheeling, Illinois, Jeffrey Smolinske, of Elk Grove Village, Illinois, and Steven and Maureen Smolinske, of Frankfort, Illinois; and four grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with the Rev. Nikki Brown Rice officiating.

Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn, Indiana.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to .

Published in KPCNews on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Don's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Download Now