Services
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
(260) 693-2907
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
Don Taylor


1948 - 2019
Don Taylor Obituary

Don Taylor

CHURUBUSCO - Don M. Taylor, 71, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Aperion Care in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born in Fort Wayne, on Jan. 14, 1948, to Donald and Lucille (Strait) Taylor. They preceded him in death.

He spent his formative years in Fort Wayne, graduating from Northside High School in 1967. He was proud to be a "Redskin".

After high school he served in the United States Army.

He worked for Woodward Tire and then C & A Tool in Churubusco.

Don loved NASCAR.

He was a member of American Legion Post #157 and a VFW Auxiliary member.

Don is survived by the mother, Marjorie Farren; four sisters, Sara Taylor, Sandy (Steve) Miller, Cynthia (Ken) Angel and Debi Miller; nine nieces and nephews; and 10 great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Taylor; birth mother, Lucille Taylor; and his brother, Mark Farren.

Services will take place at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at 6 p.m., with Military Honors.

Family will receive friends on Friday, from 4-6 p.m.

Burial will take place at Orange Township Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the .

Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.

Published in KPCNews on Dec. 18, 2019
