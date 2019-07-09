CLEAR LAKE - Donald Allen Ayres, 76, of Clear Lake, passed away on July 6, 2019, at home, from complications with Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson's disease. Don was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on April 1, 1943, to Paul and Ada (Welker) Ayres. He lived most of his life in Fort Wayne before moving permanently to Clear Lake in 2013. Don graduated from Concordia Lutheran High School in 1961, and earned a bachelor of science degree in industrial management from Purdue University in 1966. Don had a lifelong love for cars and started repairing and selling cars with his father when he was very young. Don founded Don Ayres Pontiac in 1970, at the age of 27. At the time, he was the youngest General Motors dealer in the country. He was awarded the Honda franchise in 1973. He and his dealership won many awards throughout 48 years in business, earning him much respect and esteem from the manufacturers whom he represented and fellow dealers. Don supported many causes in the Fort Wayne community. He and his business purchased the lighting for Time Corners Little League's new ballpark in 1998, and at that time, the little league was renamed Don Ayres Little League. He and his business remained strong supporters of the Don Ayres Little League since that time. Don was a life-long member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne, where he was baptized in 1943 and confirmed in 1957. He was most recently a member of Clear Lake Lutheran Church in Fremont. Don loved being on the water. He was a summer resident of Clear Lake for more than 40 years. He loved summer boat rides and spending time with family and friends there. Don spent hours on the lake each weekend when his daughters were young, teaching them to water ski and enjoying water sports with them. The family is forever grateful to a dedicated group of caregivers (and their families) who improved the quality of his later life including, Patti White, Jenny Samulak, Laurie Shoudel, Wendi Schmucker, Abby Schmucker, Grace Schmucker, Aleesha Goodwin, and Jessica Armstrong. They enabled Don to remain at home throughout his illness. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Ada (Welker) Ayres. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Sandy Ayres; daughters, Sara (Mike) Ayres and Craig and Alison (Mark) Ayres Birkmeier, both of Fort Wayne; stepsons, Mark (Loree) Johnston, of Waterloo and Jeff Johnston (Marie Bradbury), of Gahanna, Ohio; brother, Paul Ayres, of Monclova, Ohio; brother-in-law, John Grodrian, of Fort Wayne; ex-wife, Kathleen (Johnson) Ayres, of Fort Wayne; grandchildren Kristina and Christian Urberg and John and Paul Birkmeier, all of Fort Wayne; step-grandchildren, Lindsay Johnston (Tom Tondiglia), of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Hannahlee Johnston, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Elizabeth and Alana Craig, both of Fort Wayne. The funeral service will be Friday, July 12, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Clear Lake Lutheran Church, Fremont, Indiana, with the Rev. Jeff Corder and the Rev. Richard Radtke officiating. Calling will be one hour before the service. Visitation is also from 1-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m., on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at D.O McComb & Sons, Covington Knolls Funerall Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne; and from 2-4 p.m., and 6-8 p.m., Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont. Burial will be at Clear Lake Lutheran Church Cemetery. Preferred memorials are to Saint Paul's Lutheran Church Permanent Endowment Fund, 1126 Barr St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; Clear Lake Lutheran Church, 270 Outer Drive, Fremont, IN 46737; Clear Lake Yacht Club Building Fund, P.O. Box 668, Fremont, IN 46737; and Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Lilburn, GA 30047. Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, P.O. Box 5, 200 W. Toledo St., Fremont, IN 46737. Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.