WOLCOTTVILLE - Donald W. Cassel, 66, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on July 16, 1953, in Indianapolis, to Norman E. and Doris B. (Clark) Cassel.
On Nov. 10, 1979, in Woodruff, he married Barb J. Chester.
Mr. Cassel moved to this area in 1975, coming from Indianapolis. He had worked in several area factories.
He was a member of Woodruff Grove United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Barb Cassel, of Wolcottville; a son, Marshall Joseph "Joe" (Jessica) Cassel, of LaGrange; two daughters, Margaret E. (Jeremy) Edwards, of Auburn and Marlee D. (Nathan) Prior, of Sturgis, Michigan; six grandchildren, Austin Collins, Jade Frye, Braeden Cassel, Hunter Frye, Austin Edwards, and Callen Cassel; two brothers, Norman J. (Rita) Cassel, of Greensboro, North Carolina, and Dale (Marina) Cassel ,of Sturgis, Michigan; a sister, Pat Blaize, of Kendallville; and a half-sister, Sue Ann (Howard) Collier, of Ellettsville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother-in-law, Scott Blaize.
A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date and will be held at Young Family Funeral Home, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville.
Burial will be at Circle Cemetery, Hudson.
Preferred memorials are to the Johnson Township Fire Department or to the and may be mailed to the funeral home at P.O. Box 341, Wolcottville, IN, 46795.
