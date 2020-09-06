Donald Chenoweth

ALBION - Donald Raymond Chenoweth, 76, of Albion, Indiana, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Donald was born Sept. 6, 1943, in Montpelier, Indiana, to Raymond D. and Edna J. (Carr) Chenoweth. Donald married Anita M. Tarr on May 18, 1970, in Roanoke, Indiana.

Donald was a patrolman with the Fort Wayne Police Department, also serving as a motorcycle and canine officer, retiring in 1993. He later worked for the Fort Wayne Airport as a public safety officer, retiring in 2009.

Donald was a United States Army Vietnam veteran, having received the Bronze Star.

He was a member of the Goldwing Association and attended Trinity United Methodist Church.

Donald is survived by his wife Anita M. Chenoweth of Albion, Indiana; son Matt (Holly) Chenoweth of Albion, Indiana; daughter Amber (Jason Easterday) Chenoweth of Burton, Ohio; two sisters, Jean Kelly of Montpelier, Indiana and Judy Addington of Keystone, Indiana; and four grandchildren, Jacob Chenoweth, Zackary Chenoweth, Kaleigh Chenoweth and Avilyn Easterday.

Visitation will take place from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Harper Funeral Home, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, Indiana.

Services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Harper Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Lucker of Churubusco United Methodist Church officiating.

Military honors by the United States Army and the Albion American Legion will follow the services at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Due to the Governor's mandate – face masks covering the nose and mouth are mandatory for the visitation and funeral services. Social distancing will be practiced.

Memorials are to Parkview Hospice.

You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting harperfuneralhomes.com.

Harper Funeral Home will be handling arrangements.

Terry Baker

COLUMBIA CITY - Terry Lynn Baker, 69, of Columbia City, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. Born Oct. 20, 1950 in Fort Wayne, he was the son of James and Gertrude "Gert" (Trout) Baker.

A lifetime resident of Whitley County, Terry graduated from Columbia City Joint High School with the Class of 1969. On Oct. 23, 1971, he married Pamela Durbin Baker. Terry worked for E Systems in Huntington for eight years, Tokheim in Fort Wayne for 20 years and Digimarc in Fort Wayne for 10 years, retiring in 2011.

Terry was a member of Columbia City Park Board for five years and Columbia City Baseball Board for several years. He was also a supporter of ISMS and CCHS Athletics, especially watching his grandchildren's sporting events. Terry was a member of St. Catherine's Catholic Church and enjoyed working on the family farm, mowing grass and fishing in his free time.

Terry is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Pam Baker; sons, Travis (Adelle) Baker, Shane (Leslie) Baker and Tyler (Haley) Baker; brother, Stephen (Tina) Baker; grandchildren, Devin Baker, Mason Baker, Molly Baker, Braeden Baker and Cole Baker. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 3:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City with a Rosary prayer beginning at 3 p.m.

With the current executive order, face masks are required for attendance.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 315 S. Line St., Columbia City with a Catholic Prayer Service at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home. Father David Huneck will be officiating.

Burial will follow in St. Catherine's Cemetery. With limited seating, the funeral service may also be watched live on Facebook through DeMoney-Grimes Live. Memorial donations may be given in memory to Masses at St. Catherine's or Visiting Nurse and Hospice.

Visit demoneygrimes.com to send Terry's family online condolences.

Jackson Wetzel

PLEASANT LAKE - Jackson "Jack" E. Wetzel, 86, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord and was reunited with his loving wife, Sylvia, on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Parkview Randalia in Fort Wayne.

He was born on March 23, 1934, in Weston, West Virginia to Lawrence D. and Reatha O. (Dawson) Wetzel.

Jack moved from West Virginia to Cincinnati, Ohio at the age of three and graduated from Western Hills High School, Cincinnati, Ohio in 1952. In the 10th grade, he met Sylvia List, and a lasting and loving relationship was born. He enjoyed relating memories of their glory days of fraternities, sororities and high school fun to family and friends.

Jack married Sylvia Jeanne List on Aug. 16, 1952, in Cincinnati, Ohio. They began a family soon after, which quickly grew to five children. Working through school in a co-op program, he graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering.

Jack held many positions throughout his career. He began working for Janesville Cotton Mills shortly after graduating, moving the family from Cincinnati to Norwalk, Ohio. He then went to work for Clevite Corporation in Milan, Ohio, rising to the position of plant manager. In 1971, he was transferred to Angola, Indiana, to start a satellite plant for Clevite that is now Tenneco Automotive. Eventually, his dream of owning his own company came to fruition in Plastic Processors, Inc., Hamilton, Indiana. He retired in 2008 after 37 years, handing over the business to his youngest son, Jay.

Jack and Sylvia began to travel throughout the United States and world in the late 1990s and visited 65 countries, decorating their home with many souvenirs of their trips.

He loved airplanes, cars and his farm. Many an afternoon was spent watching planes take off and land at the Cleveland airport as a young man. He accomplished his dream of flying and owning his own plane as well as owning a Corvette and Model T Ford, which he and Sylvia enjoyed driving in many parades. Sitting on his deck, he enjoyed viewing the beauty of nature.

Jack was active in many organizations and enjoyed making donations to causes he believed in.

He was chairman of the American Red Cross in Sandusky, Ohio and head of the United Way Fund in Milan, Ohio. He served on the Zoning Appeals Board in Angola, Indiana, and was a member of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association for 50 years. He was interested in genealogy and provided DNA testing for himself, Sylvia and the five children. He loved visiting with the great-grandchildren and had a special place in his heart for little ones. He was immensely proud of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved gathering the family around his huge dining room table.

He is survived by his five children: Patricia (Lynn) Brooks, of Auburn, Indiana, Pamela (Bruce) Harrison, of Middletown, Indiana, Jackson (Beth) Wetzel, of Fort Worth, Texas, James Wetzel of Longwood, Florida, and Jay (Dawn) Wetzel, of Pleasant Lake; 14 grandchildren, Gregory (Audrey) Brooks, Jeffery (Lisa) Harrison, Stephanie (Dominic) Moreno, Elizabeth (Stewart) Amburger, Melissa Harrison and fiancé, Jake Parrott, Jeremy (Stephanie) Wetzel, Hannah (Britton) Dickey, Lauren (Jesse) Adalpe, James Matthew Wetzel, Jason (Esmeralda) Wetzel, Jonathan Wetzel, Derek (Carley) Wetzel, Brittney (Shane) Crowl and Jacob Wetzel; and, 16 great-grandchildren.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 64 years, Sylvia J. Wetzel, and a brother, Lawrence D. Wetzel.

Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with visitation from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday prior to the service at the funeral home. Pastor Dean Blimline will be officiating.

Burial will take place at Hamilton Cemetery in Hamilton.

Visitation will take place from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the Butler United Methodist Church or American Caner Society.

To send condolences, visit fellerandclark.com.

Crystal DuWan

HARLAN - Crystal L. DuWan, 92, of Harlan passed away on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Parkview Randalia in Fort Wayne, IN.

Per family wishes, there will be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Harlan Christian Youth Center, PO Box 467 Harlan, Indiana, 46743.

Floyd Yoder

GOSHEN - Floyd Yoder, 6-week-old son of Eldon and Doreen (Eash) Yoder, of Goshen, died at 2:10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at home. Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.