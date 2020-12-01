HAMILTON – Donald D Chriswell, 73 of Hamilton died Friday Nov. 27, 2020 at Cameron Memorial Hospital in Angola. He was born Jan. 27. 1947 in Jackson, Michigan to Jack and Esther (Lige) Chriswell.

Don worked at Newnam Foundry in Kendallville for 30 years retiring in 2009.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran and a former member of the Hamilton Fish and Game Club.

Surviving is his wife, Jean (Bonecutter ) Chriswell. They were married Sept. 26, 1981 in the Hamilton Church of Christ.

Also surviving are three daughters and two sons, Dawn (Travis) Rowe of Hamilton, David (Kelly Irwin) Beard Jr of Fort Wayne, Doug (Darla) Chriswell of Texas, Becky (Gary) Lautzenhiser of Hamilton and Pam (Marty) Loew of Dorr, Michagan; 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; a brother, Jackie (Helen) Chriswell of Pleasant Lake; two sisters, Bernice (Bob) Gick of Hamilton and Vickie Chriswell of Hamilton; brother in law, Bob Bonecutter of Hamilton and sister in law, Lois Fett of Angola.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Louie Chriswell and a brother in law, Bill Bonecutter.

A family only service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 South Wayne Street, Waterloo with Pastor Pat Baughman officiating. Burial will follow the service in Hamilton Cemetery. Calling is Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to the 25 person limit on social gatherings the visitation and service will only have 25 people in the funeral home at a time. Memorials can be directed to Jean Chriswell to help with expenses.

