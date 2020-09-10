Donald Davis

AUBURN - Donald G. Davis, 71, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at Parkview DeKalb Hospital.

He was born in Marion, Indiana to the late James Davis and Lois Dunn.

Donald worked as a skilled laborer in the manufacturing industry. He proudly served his country as a member of the US Army during the Vietnam War. Donald was a member of the North Church of Christ, Garrett VFW Post 1892, and Garrett American Legion Post 178.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marilyn Davis of Garrett, Indiana; children, Melinda (Ben) Wheeler of Garrett, Indiana and Matthew (Tasha) Davis of Auburn, Indiana; granddaughter Michaela Davis; and his aunt, Mary Francis (Buck) Thompson.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

