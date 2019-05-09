Donald Girardot

BUTLER - Donald Eugene Girardot, age 88, of Butler, went home to be with his Savior and Lord Jesus on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. He was surrounded by his wife, Lois, and his family at his Butler home.

Mr. Girardot was born April 26, 1931, in Waterloo to Harold and Addie (Opdycke) Girardot.

Don was a milk hauler for Slentz Brothers Trucking. He worked at the Auburn Foundry, the Rubber Company and Bohn Aluminum. He worked in the maintenance department for Your Friends and Neighbors. He and Lois owned and operated Girardot's Canvas Shop for over 30 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and working his farm of 59 years.

He was an active member and 16-year board member of SeaBreeze Ministries in Butler. He was a volunteer at the Filling Station Youth Center in Butler for 18 years. He was a member of Gideons International. He was also co-founder and past member of the Hamilton Fish and Game Club in Hamilton.

He married Lois Jean Slentz on May 29, 1950, in Auburn. She resides on their farm in Butler.

Survivors include: his wife of almost 69 years, Lois Girardot of Butler; son, Dennis Girardot of Noblesville; son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Yulonda Girardot of Waterloo; daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Dennis Pettigrew of Butler; daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and Les Snyder of Butler; daughter and son-in-law, Jacquelin and Berry Johnson of Stroh; 12 grandchildren and their spouses, Yvonna and Anthony Barron, Andrea and Joseph Petrancosta, Sarah and Tyrone Jackson, Jeffrey and Jenny Girardot, Clint and Stefanie Pettigrew, Ashton Pettigrew, Cathy Snyder, Lathan and Layna Snyder, Joshua Snyder, Jilyan Snyder, Ashley and Tommey Healy and Tyler Rendeiro; and 24 great-grandchildren, Calianna Jolly; Logan, Lucas, Layla and Laura Barron; Caleb, Aaron, Emily and Joseph Jr. Petrancostra; Shaylynn, Raylee and Jared Haynes; Jayden Girardot; Isaiah Jackson; Lexi, Eathan and Kamryn Snyder; Alex, Alize, Andre and Adien DeGraw; Izabell and Joshua Jr. Snyder; and Adriannah Healy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first grandson, Chad Girardot; great-granddaughter, Alexus DeGraw; son-in-law, Lance Snyder; and his sister, Paula Slentz-McGrath.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 12 noon-2 p.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St. in Waterloo.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Officiating the funeral service will be grandson Pastor Lathan Snyder from the SeaBreeze Ministries of Butler.

Burial will take place in Hamilton Cemetery in Hamilton.

Pallbears will be Joseph Petrancosta, Caleb Petrancosta, Aaron Petrancosta, Jeffrey Girardot, Tyler Rendeiro and Joshua Snyder.

Memorials donations may be directed to the SeaBreeze Ministries, 404 S. Federal St., P.O. Box 381, Butler, IN 46721 and Gideon International, The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090.

Condolences may be sent to the family at fellerandclark.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Waterloo.