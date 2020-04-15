|
FORT WAYNE - Donald Heck, 77, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
Born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Donald was the son of the late Marshall "Bud" and Betty Heck.
Donald graduated from Huntertown High School.
He served our country as an Army veteran in the 82nd Airborne.
He retired from Shambaugh and Son, and was a member of Local #103. He was also a member of American Legion Post #499.
Donald enjoyed going to drag races and spending time with his family.
Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Sharon (Baker) Heck; children, Tammy (Jim) Stewart, Sherrie Balyeat, and Todd (Burgandy) Heck; grandchildren, Cody, Nathan, Katie, Carmen, and Daytona; brothers, Ed, of Fort Wayne, and Harold, of Huntertown.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Marshall, Jack and Mike; and sister, Barb.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private family services will be held.
Memorials may be made to Huntertown Fire and Rescue.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.
Published in KPCNews on Apr. 15, 2020