Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St Box 5
Fremont, IN 46737
(260) 495-2915
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St Box 5
Fremont, IN 46737
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St Box 5
Fremont, IN 46737
View Map
Resources
Donald Heinrich Jr. Obituary

ANGOLA - Donald L. Heinrich Jr., 66, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at his home.

Don was born on Sept. 8, 1953, in Battle Creek, Michigan, to Donald and Dolores (Summerfield) Heinrich.

He married Judy Waltmire on June 3, 1988, in Pleasant Lake, Indiana.

Don was an avid fisherman, and loved the outdoors. He was a true family man, and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters.

Survivors include his wife, Judy Heinrich, of Angola, Indiana; a son, Eric (Jennifer) Heinrich, of Battle Creek, Michigan; two stepsons, Jason (Jamie) Lanning, of Angola, Indiana, and Justin (Ashley) Lanning, of Fremont, Indiana; a nephew, Conrad Ballenger, to whom he was guardian of; his grandchildren that he totally adored, Jocelynn Lanning, and Hope Lanning; a brother, William (Jackie) Heinrich, of Sturgis, Michigan, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his favorite uncle, Jerry "Chum" Summerfield.

Calling hours will be held from 5-8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Beams Funeral Home, with Ralph Saye officiating.

Burial will follow the service at South Scott Cemetery, Angola, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, P.O. Box 204, Angola, IN 46703.

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Dec. 10, 2019
