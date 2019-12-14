KPCNews Obituaries
|
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Hershberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Hershberger


1930 - 2019
Donald Hershberger Obituary

ANGOLA - Donald Thomas Hershberger, 89, of Inman, South Carolina, formerly of Angola, Indiana, passed away Dec.10, 2019.

He was born on Sept. 15, 1930, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Ralph and Lauretta (Sowers) Hershberger.

He served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Missouri and a was a veteran of the Korean War.

Donald married Patricia Strahm on Sept. 20, 1952.

He is survived by his brother, David Hershberger; two children, Jane (James) Parsons, of Inman, South Carolina, and Steve (Vonda) Hershberger, of Laceys Spring, Alabama; and four grandchildren, Matthew (Erika) Fuentes, Aaron (Stephanie) Hershberger, Jeremy Hershberger, and Melissa Parsons.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; and siblings, Ralph Hershberger Jr., Patricia Green, and Diane Mcgee.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by funeral services at 1 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana, with Pastor Norman Fuller officiating.

Burial will be at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana.

Memorials in Donald's memory may be made to Gramling United Methodist Church, 14941 Asheville Hwy., Gramling, SC 29348.

Condolences may be expressed online through www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.

Published in KPCNews on Dec. 14, 2019
