AUBURN - Donald K. Hisey, 93, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Parkview Hospital Randallia, in Fort Wayne.

Donald was born on March 3, 1927, in Garrett, Indiana, a son of the late Kenneth and Anna Hisey.

Donald worked at Coachmen, B&O Railroad and West Lake Marina.

He proudly served in the Army in WWII. A highlight for Donald was being able to go on an Honor Flight.

Donald attended Indian Village Church of God.

He is survived by nephews, Ken Hisey, Matt Hisey and Jim Hisey Jr.; sisters-in-law, Fern (Ken) Wilcoxson and Joan Hisey-Cook.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanita Hisey; son, Rex Allen Hisey; sisters, Beverly Corder, Patricia Dixon and Jane Clouse; and brother, Jimmie Hisey Sr.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at 1 p.m., with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.

The Rev. Travis Fox will be officiating.

Visitors will be required to wear masks while at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana.

Burial will be held at Woodland Cemetery in Wolcottville, Indiana, with military honors.

