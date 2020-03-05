KPCNews Obituaries
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map

Donald Isham Sr.


1960 - 2020
Donald Isham Sr. Obituary

GARRETT - Donald E. Isham Sr., 59, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Auburn.

He was born in Auburn, Indiana, on Oct. 21, 1960, to Richard and Barbara (Nodine) Isham.

He served in the U.S. Army Reserves for six years from 1978 to 1984.

Don worked at Cooper Tire for 31 years, before retiring on April 1, 2010.

He was a former Big Brother, with Big Brother and Sisters, and a former Union secretary.

He married Vicki Lynn Harroff on Dec. 28, 1981, in Auburn, and she died on Dec. 6, 2016.

Surviving are a daughter, Tiffany Lynn Isham, of Garrett; and a son, Donald Isham Jr., of Garrett; four grandchildren, Landon McClure, Natalee McDonald, Dylan Isham and Emmalee Isham; two sisters, Thresa Kipfer and her husband, David, of Hamilton, and Cynthia Isham, of Auburn, and a brother, Gary Isham and his wife, Rhonda, of Altona.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; a granddaughter, Joplynn Grace Isham; and a brother, Larry Isham.

Services will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with burial to follow at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett. Calling will be from 3-7 p.m., Monday, March 9, 2020, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to the Ronald McDonald House.

To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 5, 2020
