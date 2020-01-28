|
HAMILTON - Donald Johnson, 89, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away suddenly, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.
Donald was born Feb. 18, 1930, in Carthage, South Dakota, the son of the late Chester and Murna (Snell) Johnson.
Living in the Dust Bowl, the family moved to Indiana, when Donald was 8 years old.
He was a 1948 graduate of Hamilton High School.
He married Leora M. Mortorff on Aug. 26, 1951, in Hamilton, and she survives.
Donald was a very active person. He loved the outdoors and bird watching. He had many hobbies, including making knives, blacksmith work, making campfire pokers and dinner bells for benefits. Baseball was a sport he enjoyed and did some coaching. He enjoyed baking homemade bread and cinnamon rolls, which he gave away to friends. He enjoyed painting, and he recently completed a covered bridge. He painted many pictures of his beloved Jonley Lake near Angola, which he made in 1969. Jonley Lake is still the family playground in the summer.
Donald was the chairman of Hamilton Cemetery Board for many years.
Donald retired as an engineer for the Wabash Railroad, Johnson Earthwork and Construction, superintendent for the Hamilton Water Works, and drove bus for Hamilton Community Schools.
Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Leora, of Hamilton; five children, Cheryl Johnson, of Hamilton, Linda (Neal) Murden, of Angola, Marla Julian, of Angola, David (Kelli) Johnson, of Hamilton and Lori Zimmerman, of Hamilton; eight grandchildren, Brian (Angela) Julian, Ashley (Michael) Caster, Brittany (Darrin) Taylor, Kristen (Josh) Buell, Jamie (Mike) Cushing, Kyleigh (Clay) Selman, Jacob Johnson and Jessie Johnson; 11 great-grandchildren, Haleigh, Paige and Emily Julian, Lucas and Kinsley Taylor, Audree and Penny Buell, Reid and Collins Caster, Ada Cushing and Kaden Selman; and sister-in-law, Connie Johnson, of Hamilton. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son-in-law, Randy Julian; and one brother, Darrell Johnson.
Visitation for Donald Johnson will be held Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m., at Hamilton United Methodist Church, 7780 S. Wayne S., Hamilton.
Visitation for Donald will continue Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, from 10-11 a.m.,
at Hamilton United Methodist Church, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m., Thursday, with Pastor Mike Smith officiating.
Interment will follow at Hamilton Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 3985 E. Church St., Hamilton.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Hamilton United Methodist Church or to Hamilton Community Schools Extracurricular Fund.
Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.