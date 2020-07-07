1/1
MARION, Ohio - Donald L. (Bogie) McKean Jr., 67, of Marion, Ohio, formerly of Ashley, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his home in Marion, Ohio.

He was born on Nov. 8, 1952, in Auburn, Indiana, to Donald L. McKean Sr., and Peggy A. (Ross) Godwin. His mother preceded him in death.

He married Renee Oliver on Oct. 21, 1995, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Don served in the U.S. Army from 1973-1975.

He worked for Aro Corp., Dewitt's Marathon, TFC Canopy-Ashley and retired from Dalton Foundry in Kendallville, Indiana.

He was a fan of Indianapolis Colts and Nascar, and was an avid animal lover. Everyone always said Bogie never met a stranger.

He is survived by his wife, Renee McKean, of Marion, Ohio; his father, Donald L. McKean Sr., of Auburn; his children, Donald (Mindy) McKean III, of Fayettville, Tennessee, Anne (Josh) Oswalt of Defiance, Ohio, Angie (Todd) Hoeffel, of Columbia City, Indiana; his siblings, Roger (Linda) McKean, of Auburn, Brenda K. McKean, of Ashley, Indiana, and Randy (Sandra) McKean, of Waterloo, Indiana; half-sisters, Linda (Gregg) Wattier, of Wolcottville, Indiana, Karen Ogg, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Nancy (Herbie) Cordial, of Garrett, Indiana, and Cindy (John) Delucenay, of Coldwater, Michigan; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; many aunts; uncles; nieces; and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Peggy A. Godwin; and two sisters, Connie Sue and Brenda Gale.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Independent Full Gospel Church, 1302 S. Gonser Ave., Ashley, Indiana.

Services will be held at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Sam Weimer officiating.

Cremation has taken place and burial will be at Waterloo Cemetery.



Published in KPCNews on Jul. 7, 2020.
