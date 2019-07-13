Plano, Tex. - Donald T. Mefford, 90, of Plano, and formerly of Auburn, died July 11, 2019, at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Carrollton, Texas.

He was born in Auburn on Feb. 10, 1929, to Stanley Carr and Margaret (Travis) Mefford.

They have preceded him in death.

Also preceding him in death was his brother and sister, Gordon A. Mefford, and Kathryn E. Smith.

He was a graduate of Wabash College. He obtained a JD degree from Indiana University.

He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving during the Korean conflict.

Don practiced law for 65 years. He practiced with Kirk D .Carpenter, W. Erik Weber, Neil R. Blythe and the late William H. Husselman.

He operated DeKalb Abstract and Title Company and practiced banking and real estate law.

He was Auburn city attorney for mayors, C.L. Boger, John L. Foley, Donald M. Allison and Norman N. Rohm.

Don served as town attorney for Ashley, Hamilton and Waterloo.

He also served as attorney for the Auburn School System and then DeKalb County Central United School District for 37 years. He also served for a four-year term on the DeKalb Central School Board.

He was a member and past master of DeKalb Lodge #214 F & AM. Don was a 33rd Degree Mason.

He served as past president of Auburn Chamber of Commerce, Auburn Lions Club, DeKalb County Bar Association, and Woodlawn Cemetery.

He served as director for Auburn Federal Savings and Loan, Citizens National Bank of Columbia City, Community State Bank of Avilla, Hamilton Bank, and Star Financial Bank of Fort Wayne.

Don was treasurer of DeKalb County Republican Central Committee for 26 years.

He was one of the organizers in the 1960s and served as president for 35 years of the Auburn Foundation. This organization promoted scholarships for DeKalb students and grew to more than $3.5 million when it was merged into DeKalb Community Foundation in 2002.

He married Frances "Fran" Russell in August 1955, in Greensburg, Indiana, and she survives.

Also surviving are a son and two daughters, Stanley Austin Mefford and his wife, Joni Carper Mefford, of Plano, Texas, Ellen Elizabeth Mefford, of Grapevine, Texas, and Mary Courtney McGrath and her husband, David of Hartland, Wisconsin; three grandchildren, Matthew Austin Mefford, Adrian Melissa Mefford, and Austin James McGrath.

Services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Auburn Presbyterian Church with the Rev. David Lawrence and the Rev. Dr. Robert Craig officiating.

Calling will be for two hours prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug, 3, 2019, at the church.

Private family committal will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.

Preferred memorials are to Eckhart Public Library or , 2211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL, 60635.

To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.