HAMILTON - Donald Ray Morris, 77 died Saturday May 25, 2019 at his home with his family at his side.

He was born March 11, 1942 in Breathitt County, Kentucky to John and Bodie (South) Morris.

He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran.

He was a Supervisor at Bohn Aluminum in Butler, a prop welder for Midwest Correct Craft and retired in 2003 as a supervisor at TI Automotive in Ashley.

Donald attended the Helmer Independent Baptist Church in Helmer and was a member of the Hamilton American Legion.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Diana (Neely) Morris. They were married on July 15, 1978 at the Clear Lake Baptist Church.

Also surviving is a son Gregory Wayne Morris and his wife Cheryl of Alexandria, Kentucky; a daughter Kristi Donnett Freimuth and her husband Jeff of Fort Wayne; two step-daughters, Tracy Lynette Grabill of Moreno Valley, California and Sherri Jeanne Bolen of Wewahitchka, Florida; four grandchildren, six step-grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and 10 step great-grandchildren; a brother and sister in law, Larry and Anna Morris of Booneville, Kentucky; two sisters and brother in laws, Doris Jean and Everett Crease of Jackson, Kentucky and Virginia and Willie Collins of Waterloo.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers; Marlin and Garlin and four sisters; Mildred, Lois, Helen and Eunice.

Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday May 30, 2019 at Helmer Independent Baptist Church, 9670 W. 766S., Hudson, with Pastor Rick Davis and Brother Michael Little officiating.

Burial will follow the service in Lakeside Cemetery in Fremont with military honors conducted by the Hamilton American Legion and the U.S. Army.

Calling is Wednesday from 2-7 p.m. at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo and also one hour prior to the service, from 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the church.

Preferred memorials are to the Helmer Independent Baptist Church.

