Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Feller and Clark Funeral Home
875 S. Wayne St
Waterloo, IN
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Feller and Clark Funeral Home
875 S. Wayne St
Waterloo, IN
Service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Feller and Clark Funeral Home
875 S. Wayne St
Waterloo, IN
Donald Noragon Obituary

WATERLOO - Donald L. "Don" Noragon, 79, of Waterloo passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn.

He was born September 25, 1940, in Garrett to the late Harold and Gretchen (Johnson) Noragon.

Don was a veteran of the United States Army.

He worked for Dana/Eaton in Auburn for 43 years, retiring in 2005.

Don was a member of the Auburn Church of Christ.

Don enjoyed bowling, traveling, playing euchre and several other card games, puzzle books, reading. He enjoyed walking their two dogs on the bikeway between Waterloo and Auburn and spending time with his precious grandkids.

Surviving are his wife of 35 years, Karen S. (Carper) Noragon of Waterloo; six children, Richard Noragon of Germany, Robert (fiancé Angel Hitchcock) Noragon of Jackson, Michigan, Raymond (Heather) Noragon of Atlanta Georgia, Roger Noragon of Auburn, Rick (Terri) Garman of Waterloo and Robin (Bill) Towle of Auburn; nine grandchildren, Axel Noragon, Kathrin Noragon, Andrew Linabury, Zachary Noragon, Joshua Noragon, Kyle Garman, August Dunson, Kaylee Towle and Addie Towle; and a brother, Ralph (Betty) Noragon of Auburn.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Rosecella; and two grandsons, Alexander Noragon and Khoel Garman.

Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7 at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with visitation from 10–11 a.m. Monday prior to the service at the funeral home. Andy Grimes will be officiating.

Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn with military honors being conducted by the United States Army.

Visitation also will be from 2–5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the or Auburn Church of Christ.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Oct. 6, 2019
