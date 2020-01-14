|
AUBURN - Donald G. Oberkiser, 70, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, with his family by his side at his Auburn home.
He was born on Aug. 11, 1949, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Max and Vivian (Billman) Oberkiser.
He was a 1967 graduate of Northside High School in Fort Wayne.
Don honorably served his country in the United States Army from November 1967, until October 1969. He served with the 1st Infantry Division, known as "Big Red One". He also served with the 2nd/16th Infantry Division.
He married Karen G. Roos on March 12, 1988, in Fort Wayne. She resides in Auburn.
Don worked for Wabash Electric for 20 years, where he was in management and served as the Vice President of Sales. Don retired in 2016.
He was a member of County Line Church of God in Auburn.
He was also a lifetime member of Auburn American Legion Post 97. He was also active with the DAV.
He enjoyed golfing and he was an avid fisherman. In his younger days he was a pioneer in organizing fishing tournaments. He started both the "The Rusty Hook" and "Bass-N-Buddies" fishing tournaments. He would also write fishing articles for MidWest Outdoors magazine and he had a fishing radio program on WAWK The Hawk. Don gave many fishing seminars to adults and kids alike over the years.
His survivors include his wife, Karen Oberkiser, of Auburn; sons and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Carol Oberkiser, of Avilla, Brad Oberkiser, of Fort Wayne, Christopher Roos, of Fort Wayne, Michael Roos, of Palm Bay, Florida, and Brendon Oberkiser, of Auburn; and daughter, Sarah Callahan, of Fort Wayne; 12 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; brothers and sister-in-law, Max and Karen Oberkiser, of Bryan, Ohio, and Richard Oberkiser, of Fort Wayne.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Rachel Roos; and one granddaughter, Faye Marie Roos.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, from 3-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at 7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn, with Richard Brown officiating.
A private family committal service will take place at Blue Creek Cemetery in Payne, Ohio, at a later date.
Memorial donations may be directed to the Shepherd's House, 519 Tennessee Ave., Fort Wayne, Indiana 46805.
