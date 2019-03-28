KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Sebert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mr. Donald Sebert

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mr. Donald Sebert Obituary
AUBURN - Donald J. Sebert, age 72, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
Don had an automotive executive career with Chrysler and Daimler-Chrysler corporations. He enjoyed rugged outdoor adventures and renovating the farm where he spent his youth.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela Sebert, who wants to thank everyone for their kindness during Don's long illness.
There will be no visitation or services, but donations in his name to worthy causes that he supported would be appreciated.
Memorial donations may be directed to Alliance Industries, 901 E. Quincy St., Garrett, IN 46738 or Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, 4490 A S.R. 327, Garrett, IN 46738.
Condolences may be sent to the family at fellerandclark.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn.
Published in KPCNews on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Download Now