AUBURN - Donald J. Sebert, age 72, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

Don had an automotive executive career with Chrysler and Daimler-Chrysler corporations. He enjoyed rugged outdoor adventures and renovating the farm where he spent his youth.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela Sebert, who wants to thank everyone for their kindness during Don's long illness.

There will be no visitation or services, but donations in his name to worthy causes that he supported would be appreciated.

Memorial donations may be directed to Alliance Industries, 901 E. Quincy St., Garrett, IN 46738 or Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, 4490 A S.R. 327, Garrett, IN 46738.

Condolences may be sent to the family at fellerandclark.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn. Published in KPCNews on Mar. 28, 2019