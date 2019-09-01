|
|
ANGOLA - Donald R. Simpson, 86, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Parkview Hospital on Randallia Drive in Fort Wayne.
Donald was born April 6, 1933 in Alvordton, Ohio to the late Earl D. and Elsie (Oyer> Simpson.
He married Judy K. (Wills) Simpson on August 8, 1956 in Metz, and she survives. Don was a farmer and worked for the Steuben County Highway Department for 35 years, retiring in 1995. He had been a member of the Land O' Lakes Lions Club. He enjoyed antique tractors and collecting parts for them, he also enjoyed going to Shipshewana for the livestock auctions and being with his family.
Surviving is his wife Judy, a son and daughter-in-law Thomas E. (Michele) Simpson of Fremont and a daughter and son-in-law Sallie J. (David) Stroh of Fremont; six grandchildren; Jenny Samulak, Angie Castagnasso, Scott Hinman, Heather and Brian Stroh and Denver Simpson; eight great-grandchildren; Mariah Samulak, Jayden, Camryn and Jack Stroh, Amelia and Wade Hanna, Aria and Jakson Hinman and two sisters; Mildred Oberlin of Edon, Ohio and Bonnie (Donald) Nagel of Angola.
He was preceded in death by a daughter Diane K. Gall in 1998, a brother Richard Simpson and two sisters; Evelyn Smith and Geraldine Fifer, and two brother-in-laws; Lloyd Oberlin and Arthur Smith.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Angola.
Published in KPCNews on Sept. 1, 2019