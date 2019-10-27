|
Donald Stevens, age 79, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
Don was born on Jan. 13, 1940, in Norwood, Ohio to Luther Oliver Stevens and Nettie "Opal" (McQueen) Stevens.
Don served our country in the United States Air Force in 1957.
He worked as a truck driver for Consolidated Freight Systems with the Teamsters Union and retired after 29 years. He also had worked as a truck driver for Kenner Toys in Norwood, Ohio.
Don was a member of the Angola Moose Lodge, he enjoyed riding his Harley Motorcycle and was a founding member of the Peacemakers Motorcycle Club, Cincinnati, Ohio.
He married Josie Harter on June 4, 1984 in Jellico, Tennessee.
Survivors include his wife, Josie Stevens of Angola, Indiana, sons, Don (Kathy) Stevens of Wayland, Michigan, Michael Todd (Trish) Stevens of Fayetteville, Ohio, and Michael Paul (Tiffany) Harter of Fremont, Indiana, brother-in-law, Bill (Shari) Harter of Angola, Indiana, grandchildren, DJ, Danny, Samantha, Joshua, Kelly, Jarrod, Dominic, River, Chloe, Cassidy, and Camryn, and 15 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a twin brother, Ronald Stevens.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana. Officiating the service will be members of the Angola Moose Lodge and Rodney Snyder.
There will be calling hours prior to the service from noon until 2 p.m. Monday at Beams Funeral Home.
Burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery, West Alexandria, Ohio at a later time.
Memorial donations in his honor may be directed to Heartland Hospice.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, Indiana, 260-495-2915.