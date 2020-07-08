1/1
Donald Stomm
1935 - 2020
AVILLA - Donald Dean Stomm, 85, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Avilla, Indiana, on Friday, July 3, 2020.

Don was born to Voyd and Iva Stomm in Kendallville, Indiana, on July 15, 1935. He was the youngest of five siblings, all of which have preceded him in death.

He had an entrepreneur's spirit, with a quick joke and a story to tell. He always had a smile on his face with an antidote for any situation.

He proudly served in the United States Air Force and was never afraid to tackle new and exciting ventures.

He taught at the Area Vocational Center in Phoenix, Arizona, for several years and helped prepare his students for careers in the plumbing industry. More recently, he was an advisor at the Impact Institute in Kendallville.

He lived a full and adventurous life as a teacher and a real-estate agent. He spent his retirement building wood projects and traveling the states.

He enjoyed visiting with everyone and had a strong and close relationship with his Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Sharon (Pennington) Stomm, of 57 years. He is also survived by three children, Dan (Joy) Stomm, of Anchorage, Alaska, Rhonda (Bill) Carey, of Loveland, Colorado, and Cheryl McAnally, of Loveland, Colorado, and three stepchildren whom he raised and considered his own, Shar Berning, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Mike (Dee) Golden, of Sun City, Arizona, and Todd Golden, of Cromwell, Indiana. "Grandpa Stomm" had numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

He will be laid to rest at Cedar Creek Cemetery in Auburn.

A Celebration of Life service held at a later date for his friends and family.

To leave an online condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit http://www.harperfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla.



Published in KPCNews on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harper Funeral Homes - Avilla Chapel
530 North Main Street
Avilla, IN 46710
(260) 897-3411
