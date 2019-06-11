KENDALLVILLE - Donald Lee Swank, 84, of Kendallville, died Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Parkview Noble Hospital, Kendallville.

Mr. Swank was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on May 13, 1935, to the George Swank and Zelma (Wenner) Swank Price. They are deceased.

Don graduated from Kendallville High School in 1954, and honorably served his country in the United States Army Reserves from 1954-1962.

He married Janis Doreen Shippy on Jan. 1, 1955, in Kendallville.

He was employed with Monsanto in Ligonier for 22 years before retiring in 1991.

Don attended Trinity Church and was a member of American Legion Post 86.

He is survived by his wife, Janis Swank, of Kendallville; son, Rex and Aimee Swank, of Russiaville; and three grandsons, Ryan, Derek and Alex Swank.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 3 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home with visitation from 1-3 p.m., prior to the service.

The Rev. Chris Stephens will officiate the funeral service.

Burial with military honors will follow at Lake View Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Noble County Humane Shelter.

