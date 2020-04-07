Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Whan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Whan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Whan Obituary

FORT WAYNE - Donald Earl Whan, 67, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Born in Kendallville, Indiana, Donald was the son of the late Jack and Mary Whan.

Donald graduated from East Noble High School and earned his bachelor's degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management in 1974, from Purdue University.

Donald worked in food services for FWCS for 25 years, prior to working for Parkview Hospital in the Dietary Department, for 15 years.

Donald was a member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church.

He was an avid sports fan, especially Purdue sports. Donald enjoyed golfing, planning trips with his wife, spending holiday dinners together as a family and preparing his Thanksgiving turkeys. He loved his family and cherished the time spent with his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Debra Whan; children, Jaclyn (Donald) Shuler, and Jeff (Hannah) Whan; grandchildren, Maia Shuler, Elliott, Lillian, and Leah Whan; and brother, David (Janet) Whan.

Donald was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Whan.

Due to COVID-19, private family services will be held at this time with a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd United Methodist Church.

FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -