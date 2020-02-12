KPCNews Obituaries
|
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
Donna Fry


1943 - 2020
Donna Fry Obituary

GARRETT - Donna J. Fry, 76, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born June 10, 1943, to D. Maynard and J. Marie (Meadows) Peters. They preceded her in death.

Donna was a 1961 graduate of Churubusco High School.

She married Jerald P. Fry on June 17, 1961, in Auburn, and he survives in Garrett.

Donna was a homemaker. She also worked for Stanadyne in Garrett, Kruse and Kruse Law Office in Auburn, Messenger Corp in Auburn and later retired as church secretary from Dayspring Community Church in 2017, after 28 years of service.

She was an active member of Dayspring Community Church. She also taught Sunday school, was a leader of the Bible Quiz ministry in the youth group for several years, and was involved with Child Evangelism.

Also surviving are four children and their spouses, Shari and Mark Freed, of Auburn, Paul Fry, of Garrett, Randy and Diana Fry, of Garrett and Stephen and Kristy Fry, of Garrett; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and five siblings and their spouses, Ronald and Brenda Peters, of Reidsville, North Carolina, Julia Korytkowski, of Phoenix, Arizona, Jean Mantle, of Avilla, Mark Peters, of Churubusco and Marilyn and Jim Norris, of Brownsburg.

Services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 10-11 a.m. Friday, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Pastor Steve Buckner will officiate.

Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery in rural Garrett.

Visitation will also be from 2-8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorial donations can be made to Dayspring Community Church of Child Evangelism Fellowship.

To send condolences, please visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 12, 2020
