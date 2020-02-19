|
GARRETT - Donna L. (DePew) Hile, 87 of Garrett, Indiana, died on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Donna was born on April 11, 1932, in Garrett, to Everett H. and Anna A. (Dembickie) DePew, and they preceded her in death.
She married Eldon S. Hile on Sept. 12, 1964, in Garrett, and preceded her in death on Sept. 6, 2014.
Donna was a receptionist at the Garrett Clinic for 14 years, retiring in 1964.
Donna was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Garrett, Rosary Society and Sigma Phi Gamma Sorority.
Donna is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Mary and Jeff Schendel, of Garrett, Indiana, Patty and Bobby Carroll, Jefferson City, Tennessee, and Sally and Tom Shoudel, of Garrett, Indiana; sister, Kathleen M. Foster, of Garrett; grandchildren, Beau (Alyssa), Bryce, and Brett Schendel, of Garrett, Bo William and Tressa Carroll, of Jefferson City, Tennessee, Madison, Peter and Grace Shoudel, of Garrett; three great-grandchildren; and two Godchildren, Andrea Fisher and Gabe Papenbrock.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Eldon S. Hile; parents, Everett H. and Anna A. DePew; and son, Dennis Hile.
A rosary service will take place at 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Garrett, with Fr. Jim Shafer officiating.
Burial will follow at Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett.
Memorials are to St. Joseph Catholic School or Masses.
Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett.