AUBURN - Donna L. Meschberger, 67, of Auburn, died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at her home.

Donna was born Oct. 31, 1951, in Garrett. She was a 1969 graduate of Garrett High School.

Donna was a real estate agent with Premier Realtors and was a past president of Northern Indiana Associates of Realtors and had served on numerous real estate committees during her career.

Donna was also a 4-H leader for 47 years and a member of Wells County Choir.

She is survived by her husband, Denny Meschberger, of Auburn; son, Ryan Meschberger, of Auburn; mother, Vera Eloise Dove, of Auburn; three brothers; and a sister.

She was preceded in death by her father, Donald D. Dove.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 10, 2019, with visitation one hour prior at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.

The Rev. David Lawrence will be officiating.

Visitation will also be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 1-3 and 4-6 p.m., at the funeral home.

Donna's family would like to thank Carol Humbarger, Carol Mueller, Sharon White and her cousin, Kathy Gerig, for the support that they have given them.

Burial will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.

Memorial donations may be made to DeKalb Humane Society, DeKalb County 4-H or Wells County Choir.

