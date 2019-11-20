|
ANGOLA - Donna R. Vickers, 71, of Angola, Indiana, passed away at her residence on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, following an extended illness.
She was born on Dec. 18, 1947, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the daughter of the late Ernest Miller and the late Erma (Morgan) Miller. Donna was united in marriage to Randall W. Vickers on Sept. 15, 1993, in Tennessee, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 6, 2011.
She was a member of Trinity Church of the Nazarene in Fort Wayne.
Donna was employed for 14 years as a waitress and bartender for Shrine Temple in Fort Wayne.
Donna enjoyed gardening and in the past, horseback riding. She also enjoyed working around her house and mowing the grass. While visiting Tennessee, she was also able to use her hobby of photography by capturing the beauty of the mountains.
Surviving are her son, Matthew (Karee) Whitacre, of Fort Wayne; two brothers, Perry Miller, of Angola, and Timothy (Sue) Miller, of New Haven; two stepdaughters, Kimberly Vickers and Sherri McCloskey, both of Decatur; stepson, Doug Vickers, of Decatur; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Nita Holloway.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home - Decatur, with Funeral Celebrant, Dave McIntire.
Friends will be received for one hour prior to the services at the funeral home on Friday.
Preferred memorials are to , Cincinnati, Ohio.