WEST UNITY, Ohio - Doris E. Fairchild, 96, of West Unity, Ohio, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center in Defiance, Ohio.

She was born July 14, 1922, in Elkhart to the late Lynn A. and Cleo M. (Cramer) Imhoff.

She graduated from Waterloo High School.

Doris married Harvey M. Fairchild Sr. on Aug. 31, 1974, in Waterloo, and he passed away March 28, 2012.

Doris worked for Phillips Electronics in Fort Wayne, retiring in 1990 after 21 years of service.

She was a member of the Kunkle United Brethren in Christ Church in Kunkle, Ohio. She also was a member and served as treasurer of the CBS Study Club and was a member of the West Unity Senior Center.

Doris loved to garden and was known as a wonderful cook.

Surviving are three children, Norman (Priscella Helmer) Pankop of Rockford, Ohio, Sheila (Robert) Oppel of King, North Carolina, and Leatha and Harvey Fairchild Jr. of Butler; daughter-in-law, Lola Fairchild of Auburn; four step-children, Robert Fairchild of Botkins, Ohio, Bonita "Sue" (Jerome) Kintz of Fort Wayne, Rita Roseberry of Dayton, Ohio, and Sharon (Art) Herrick of Garrett; many grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Nelson C. Pankop; stepson, Richard Fairchild; stepson-in-law, Ron Roseberry; stepdaughter-in-law, Adeline Fairchild; sister, Jessie Drost; two brothers, Buford Imhoff and Edwin "LaMar" Imhoff; three grandsons, Phillip Pankop, David Pankop and Ron Roseberry Jr.; and a grandson-in-law, Larry Hullinger.

Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with visitation from 1-2 p.m. Sunday prior to the service. The Rev. Dan VanArsdalen will be officiating. Burial will take place at Fairfield Cemetery in rural Corunna.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the or Kunkle United Brethren in Christ Church.

