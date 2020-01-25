|
ANGOLA - Doris Helen "Kitty" Harper, 87, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at her home in Cameron Woods, Angola, Indiana.
She was born on April 12, 1932, in DeKalb County, Tennessee, to Marvin Leroy and Willie (Davis) Campbell.
She married Robert H. Harper on October 16, 1949.
Kitty had been the owner and operator of Harper's Beauty Shop in Detroit, Michigan, and also a travel agent in Southfield, Michigan.
She is survived by her sons, Robert L. Harper, of Belleville, Michigan, Rick C. (Margaret) Harper, of Roseburg, Oregon, and William (Mary) Harper, of Wixom, Michigan; and daughter, Cindy (David) Harmon, of Angola, Indiana. Also surviving are her eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert H. Harper, on July 12, 2010; and her brother, Jimmie Campbell.
There will be no services.
Burial will be at Gordonsville Cemetery, Gordonsville, Tennessee.
Condolences may be expressed online through www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.