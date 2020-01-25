KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Harper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Harper


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Harper Obituary

ANGOLA - Doris Helen "Kitty" Harper, 87, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at her home in Cameron Woods, Angola, Indiana.

She was born on April 12, 1932, in DeKalb County, Tennessee, to Marvin Leroy and Willie (Davis) Campbell.

She married Robert H. Harper on October 16, 1949.

Kitty had been the owner and operator of Harper's Beauty Shop in Detroit, Michigan, and also a travel agent in Southfield, Michigan.

She is survived by her sons, Robert L. Harper, of Belleville, Michigan, Rick C. (Margaret) Harper, of Roseburg, Oregon, and William (Mary) Harper, of Wixom, Michigan; and daughter, Cindy (David) Harmon, of Angola, Indiana. Also surviving are her eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert H. Harper, on July 12, 2010; and her brother, Jimmie Campbell.

There will be no services.

Burial will be at Gordonsville Cemetery, Gordonsville, Tennessee.

Condolences may be expressed online through www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.

Published in KPCNews on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weicht Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -