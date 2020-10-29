1/1
Doris Hollis
1921 - 2020
GARRETT - Doris M. Hollis, 98, of Garrett, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in Garrett.

She was born Dec. 15, 1921, in Garrett to Lawrence Oriville "Lo" and Iva F. (Stockgen) Bertsch. Doris married Francis F. Hollis on Dec. 2, 1940, in Garrett and he passed away June 12, 1993.

Doris was a homemaker.

Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Jacqueline L. and David Freed of Garrett; three grandchildren and their spouses, Gary and Michelle Freed, Jeffrey and Sandy Thompson and Jeanna Dunn; six great grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Susan K. Dunn; two brothers, Albert Bertsch and Robert Bertsch; three sisters, Elizabeth "Betty" Bertsch, Joan Leason and Jerry Reed; a great grandson, Landon Freed; and great-great grandson, Zailyn Robinson.

Services will be at 1:30 p.m. at Christian Union Cemetery, 4466 C.R. 7, Garrett, with Brother Bud Owen officiating.

Memorials may be directed to Miller's Merry Manor Activity Fund, 1367 S. Randolph St., Garrett, Indiana 46738, or Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.



Published in KPCNews on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Service
01:30 PM
Christian Union Cemetery
